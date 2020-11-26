Siddhant Chaturvedi Flaunts Six-pack Abs, Calls Himself 'Ultimate G-unda'

On November 25, 2020, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a mesmerising video of himself. He captioned it as, “Cos I’m the Ultimate G-unda!”. The video has gone viral and fans cannot stop drooling over his six-pack abs. Siddhant is an active social media user and constantly shares snippets from his personal life. Be it his work out sessions or quirky selfies, his fans often go gaga over them.

Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts six-pack abs

In the video, Siddhant wore orange shorts with black shades while posing with a surfboard. Many of his female fans dropped fire emoticons and red hearts. Anaita Shroff Adajania commented in a humorous way, “Oh hello!” with orange heart and fire emoji. A fan commented, “I want to hangout with you” while another one wrote, “Blessing our feed”. A user commented, “Ultimate Gunda + Ultimate Good Boy, it’s called Balance”.

This is not the first time that the 27-year-old star has won hearts by going shirtless. Two weeks ago, Siddhant shared a picture from the same day where he posed smiling in the opposite direction with the surfboard. He penned a long caption, “You’re the tides, they say you belong to the sea… I’m the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We’ll never meet, we’ll never hear. The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You’re waving within… and I’m going around you, year after year.” Deepika Padukone wrote, “Ufff!!!” with heart eye face emoji. Tanuj Virwani commented, “Bae-watch” with fire emoticons.

Apart from Gully Boy, Siddhant has also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's web series named Insight Edge from 2017 to 2019. Gully Boy star Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 alongside Sharvari, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee. He is also currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled movie. He also has Phone Booth in his kitty which will also feature Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Image Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

