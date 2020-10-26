Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows How To Cross-fit, Fans Call It 'Monday Motivation'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a glimpse of his workout routine. The actor was seen flaunting his bareback as he continued to work out. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fitness video garnered several comments from his fans and followers. Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's workout video.

In the video, the Gully Boy actor was seen doing CrossFit with the help of a coconut tree. The actor looked as motivated and determined as ever. In the video, the song Level Up was playing in the background that was a perfect fit for the video. Siddhant also captioned the post, “Level Up”. Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s workout post below

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fitness video garnered several comments and reactions from fans and followers. However, Actor Vijay Varma was one of the first persons to show his appreciation for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fitness. He commented, “Ripped” on the post. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s videos have been a motivating factor for fans. Some of them commented, “Dekhha Maine bahut hard teri mehnat” “Nailed It”. While the others commented with lyrics from the song in Gully Boy, “Bhag bhag aaya sher Aaya sher MC sher, bhot hard kya”. While another fan commented, “Monday motivation doen right”. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares The Experience Of Working On Multiple Projects Amid Pandemic

Actor Vijay Varma’s comment

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Pic Of Doing A Cartwheel As He Enjoys His Goa Vacation

Fan reactions

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fitness videos are quite popular on Instagram. The actor is an icon for the youngsters. In one of his previous Instagram posts, Siddhant posted a picture wherein he was seen doing his morning yoga routine. He wrote a quirky caption on the post that read, “Bridging the social gap.” This quirky captioned post received several comments and reactions from fans. Some of the fans commented, “Perfect start to the morning” while another wrote, “Bhot hard sir. Best man in the world.” Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post.

On the work front

Siddhant’s fans are geared up for his new film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is a romantic comedy film produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Along with Siddhant the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and debutant Sharvari.

Image Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

Also Read: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Film Completed After All Cast Members Wrap Up Dubbing

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Almost Unrecognisable In An Unseen Pic Shared By A Fan Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.