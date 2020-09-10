After Kangana, Manish Malhotra Gets BMC Notice For His Bungalow; 'restoration' Threatened

A day after high drama as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities brought down a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s office, now it has emerged that Manish Malhotra's property has also come under the radar. The fashion designer has been issued a notice by the municipal corporation for illegally turning his residential space into a commercial property. He has been given seven days to respond to the notice.

Amid Kangana row, Manish Malhotra under BMC radar

The BMC has raised objections over allege constructions at Manish’s bungalow, also located at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, the place which was at the centre of the action on Wednesday. They have pointed out the 'unauthorised addition' and alteration by way of erecting partitions/ cabins and ‘unathorised construction of a structure or shed' on first floor of his management office at the bungalow.

In the notice issued, dated September 7, the fashion designer has been accused of making the alterations ‘without permission from the competent authority.' The notice has been to sent to him under section 342 and 345 of the MMC Act, while writing that he will liable for prosecution under Section 475 A if his explanations on why the illegal constructions should not be demolished are unsatisfactory.

Kangana’s office potion demolished

The BMC officials had also carried out an inspection of Kangana’s office, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, and had pasted a ‘stop work notice’ on Tuesday. She was asked to produce the permission for the construction within 24 hours.

However, they demolished a portion of the property even as the actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. The Bombay High Court stayed further demolition when the process was still underway and came down heavily on the BMC.

"It is clear beyond any doubt that the works which are ‘unauthorised’ have not come up overnight. However, all of a sudden, the Corporation appears to have overnight woken up from its slumber, issued Notice to the Petitioner, that too when she is out of the State, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite the written request, and proceeding to demolish the said Premises upon completion of 24 hours," noted the HC.

It added, "Though the manner in which the MCGM has proceeded to commence demolition work of the said Premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide, we are giving an opportunity to the MCGM to explain its stand/conduct on Affidavit by 3.00 p.m. tomorrow".

