After Kareena Kapoor, Is Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Joining Instagram Next?

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his mother, Sharmila Tagore’s interest in the social media app, Instagram. The idea came up after Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the app.

Will Sharmila Tagore join Instagram?

Saif Ali Khan mentioned that he was just talking to his mother and she said she should join Instagram as well. To this, Saif Ali Khan agreed, but also informed her that she will have to post pictures if she decides to join it. However, Sharmila Tagore could already think of what her picture could be. She said that she needs to go to Pataudi, get her roses and share those pictures. The Jawani Jaaneman actor added that if his mother Sharmila Tagore decides to join Instagram, he might as well. He was of the opinion that he would choose Instagram over Twitter, because he is not much into arguing. He would rather click pictures when he sees the right frame.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan falling in love again?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted pictures where she could be seen relaxing with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She can be seen wearing a pink summer dress while Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a green T-shirt with a pair of dark blue pants while he had a book in his hand. In the caption for this post, Kareena Kapoor Khan has mentioned that they are falling asleep together instead of falling in love. Have a look at the picture from Kareena Kapoor's Instagram here.

