Zeenat Aman, Sharmila & More Yesteryear Actors Giving Bikini Inspiration To Current Divas

Bollywood style bearers are often opting for high waist pants, polka dots, and headbands these days. Thus, it is safe to assume that the style quotient from the eighties and nineties with big hair and louder prints are now coming back. Bollywood beauties have fallen once again for the retro trend. They are often seen during events and appearances donning the retro trend. These style statements are passed down to many women who follow similar trends. However, the retro trend has witnessed style evolution in terms of bikinis as well.

Is the retro or the yesteryear bikini trend followed by today’s generation as well?

Rakul Preet's take on Zeenat Aman's style

Zeenat Aman donned a two-piece green and pink patterned bikini for her film The Great Gambler. Zeenat Aman oozed chic style which is followed now as well. She wore a deep plunging style with the classic strap. Cut to 2019, Rakul Preet wore a similar style. Zeenat Aman looked uber-cool in her boho look.

Alia Bhatt's take on Sharmila Tagore's style

Sharmila Tagore wore a one-piece body suit-bikini for the film An Evening in Paris. The classic blue with the big hair-do is a style inspo for many even today. Alia Bhat wore a similar but a brighter version of the Sharmila Tagore bikini style for an underwater shoot.

Sara Ali Khan's take on Parveen Babi's style

Parveen Babi wore a black two-piece set in black colour and some outstanding designs for Yeh Nazdeekiyan film. Similarly, Sara Ali Khan wore a two-piece set with monotonous colour designs but different designs. Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal and extremely similar to Parveen Babi. The following picture is proof.

Ananya Panday's Take on Nutan's style

Nutan wore classic bikini shorts with a full coverage top. She donned this look for her film Dilli Ka Thug. The look definitely stayed with her fans. Cut to 2019, Ananya Panday wore a semi-coverage bikini for her vacation in Dubai.

