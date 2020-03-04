The Debate
Zeenat Aman, Sharmila & More Yesteryear Actors Giving Bikini Inspiration To Current Divas

Fashion

Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, Parveen Babi and Nutan laid down the rules to don a bikini since the 60s. Here is the best version of them in 2019-20.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zeenat Aman

Bollywood style bearers are often opting for high waist pants, polka dots, and headbands these days. Thus, it is safe to assume that the style quotient from the eighties and nineties with big hair and louder prints are now coming back. Bollywood beauties have fallen once again for the retro trend. They are often seen during events and appearances donning the retro trend. These style statements are passed down to many women who follow similar trends. However, the retro trend has witnessed style evolution in terms of bikinis as well.

Is the retro or the yesteryear bikini trend followed by today’s generation as well?

Rakul Preet's take on Zeenat Aman's style

Zeenat Aman donned a two-piece green and pink patterned bikini for her film The Great Gambler. Zeenat Aman oozed chic style which is followed now as well. She wore a deep plunging style with the classic strap. Cut to 2019, Rakul Preet wore a similar style. Zeenat Aman looked uber-cool in her boho look.

asfwesvf

Snippet Credits: Still of Zeenat Aman from The Great Gambler

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Also Read | Indian Idol 11 Written Update For February 8 & 9: Zeenat Aman & Dharmendra Special

Alia Bhatt's take on Sharmila Tagore's style 

Sharmila Tagore wore a one-piece body suit-bikini for the film An Evening in Paris. The classic blue with the big hair-do is a style inspo for many even today. Alia Bhat wore a similar but a brighter version of the Sharmila Tagore bikini style for an underwater shoot.

svddd

Snippet Credits: Still of Sharmila Tagore from An Evening in Paris

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Five Facts About Actor & Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore That May Amaze You

Sara Ali Khan's take on Parveen Babi's style 

Parveen Babi wore a black two-piece set in black colour and some outstanding designs for Yeh Nazdeekiyan film. Similarly, Sara Ali Khan wore a two-piece set with monotonous colour designs but different designs. Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal and extremely similar to Parveen Babi. The following picture is proof.

dcdcdcwced

Snippet Credits: Still of Parveen Babi in Yeh Nazdeekiyan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also Read | Amala Paul To Play Leading Lady Parveen Babi In Mahesh Bhatt's Debut Web Series

Ananya Panday's Take on Nutan's style 

Nutan wore classic bikini shorts with a full coverage top. She donned this look for her film Dilli Ka Thug. The look definitely stayed with her fans. Cut to 2019, Ananya Panday wore a semi-coverage bikini for her vacation in Dubai.

cwdc

Snippet Credits: Still of Nutan in Dilli Ke Thug 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Promo Image Credits: Still of Zeenat Aman from The Great Gambler, Rakul Preet Instagram

