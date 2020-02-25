Five Facts About Actor & Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore That May Amaze You

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is known and related to the Nobel Prize-winner Rabindranath Tagore. Sharmila Tagore initiated her acting career in the year 1959 under the tutelage of the talented Satyajit Ray in the movie Apur Sansar. The actor married cricketer Late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi later and is a proud mother of actors Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan today. She has another daughter named Saba, who chose to stay away from the limelight.

Sharmila Tagore has achieved a lot of accolades in her life including the prestigious National Awards, a Padma Bhushan and two Filmfare Awards. Even today, the actor is considered as a role model for many of the Bollywood actors and enjoys a huge fan base. Below listed are some facts about Sharmila Tagore that might amaze you-

Here are five facts about Saif Ali Khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore started her acting career with a Bengali film. However, she never desired of becoming an actor. Sharmila Tagore wanted to become a dancer and hence calls herself an ‘accidental actress’. Sharmila Tagore appeared in the movie ‘An Evening in Paris’, in which she did an iconic surfing scene. Khan’s mother was the first female actor in Bollywood to sport a swimsuit in the movie. Sharmila Tagore’s first National Award was for the movie Mausam. She won the National Award for the Best Actress in the year 1975. This award came her way 16 years after joining the acting industry. She won this award for Gulzar's directorial movie. Sharmila Tagore has done great work in her career and appeared in a variety of films. The actor has done a total of 58 films. Sharmila Tagore has noted Bengali, English, Malayalam, and Marathi films to her name. Sharmila Tagore, before her marriage to the renowned cricketer, converted herself to Islam. She changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana Khan.

