After Kareena Kapoor's IG Debut, Celebrities & Family Welcome The 'Begum Of B-Town'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally gifted her fans an Instagram account with the official blue tick. The actress was rather against the idea about having a personal account and had a team which constantly posted about her events and appearances. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally made an Instagram account and was showered with welcome wishes by friends and family alike. Kareena Kapoor Khan’ s sister in law and actor Soha Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, and distant relative actor Arjun Kapoor were "all smiles and emojis" after Kareena Kapoor Khan posted her first video followed by a mod picture.

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram shared two posts

Also Read | Kajol Talks About Being Choosy In Her Second Innings, Says 'I'm Not A Furniture'

Kajol also welcomed the Good Newwz actor and commented 'congratulations emoji' on the picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared. Furthermore, Soha Ali Khan reposted Kareena Kapoor’s picture on her Instagram and wrote a caption with a cat pun using 'purr'. Soha wrote, “Picture purrfect @kareenakapoorkhan welcome to Instagram!” Arjun Kapoor also commented on the picture that Kareena shared and wrote, “It is a biggish”, reacting to caption Kareena had written. Karisma Kapoor also poured heart emojis on the picture.

Soha Ali Khan reposted Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture

Also Read | Kajol's Iconic Scenes From 'Hulchul' That Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Check out Arjun Kapoor's comment-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Stunner In These Polka Dot Dresses; See Pictures

Check out how Kajol reacted to Kareena Kapoor on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram witnessed many reactions from celebrities in the industry

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

Snippet credits: Kareena Kapoor's photos on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.