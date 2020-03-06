Kajol's Iconic Scenes From 'Hulchul' That Will Take You On A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Bollywood actor Kajol was last seen in the blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband Ajay Devgn. Her recently released short film Devi has created a buzz among the audience. Kajol's performance in Devi has been appreciated by the masses. The story of the movie is based on nine women who are from different walks of life but face the same problem.

Kajol has given some memorable performances in her earlier films too, one of them being the1995 comedy-drama flick Hulchul which also starred her husband Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Her chemistry with Ajay coupled with her vivacious performance as the feisty Sharmili was much loved by the fans. Here are some of the best scenes in the film.

Kajol as the ultimate trickster

Kajol essays the role of Sharmili in the movie who is a small-time con woman. In one of the scenes from the film, she can be seen seducing a wealthy man only to blackmail him later for money. She is accompanied by her uncle in the whole plan, the role of which is essayed by Kader Khan. This results in a hilarious scene which is also one of the iconic moments in the movie.

Kajol expresses her love for Ajay

One of the main highlights of the film Hulchul was the infectious chemistry between Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the film. The scene where Kajol openly expresses her love for Ajay in the movie is extremely endearing to behold. The scene ends with Ajay kissing her hands.

Kajol tries to woo an adamant Ajay

The film Hulchul has some iconic songs and one of them is the track, Main Tere Man Ki. The song showcased Kajol's vibrant act as she tries to woo a stubborn Deva which was essayed by Ajay Devgn. Kajol's stunning expressions on the song makes it one of the best moments from Hulchul.

