After Karnataka, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For Migrant Workers Of UP Amid Crisis

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many actors have lent their helping hand by making donations, providing food, etc. Entertainment actor, Sonu Sood is out of his comfort zone to help the migrant workers in reaching their homes. Earlier this week, Sonu Sood arranged buses to help more than 300 migrant workers to reach their homes in Karnataka and now he helped migrant workers of UP to reach home safely amid lockdown.

Sonu Sood becomes saviour for UP migrant workers

One of the leading Bollywood news channel, shared a video on their Twitter handle which showed how Sonu personally took charge of sending the workers back to their house by arranging buses. In the clip, Sonu can be seen talking to the cops while making arrangements for the workers while maintaining distance. In the following visuals, fans can catch a glimpse of the Dabangg actor waving at the passengers as the busses leave for UP with the workers and their families. The fans club also informed that Sonu sent approximately 400 people to Uttar Pradesh through the buses. Towards the end of the video, Sonu can be seen waving at the passengers while wishing them a happy and safe journey ahead.

Read: From Nick Jonas' New Passion To Sonu Sood's Amazing Contribution, Today's Top Stories

Read: Sonu Sood Lauded By Celebs From Films, Sports & Others For Help To Needy, Termed 'maseeha'

A big hearted star @SonuSood has sent approx 400 people to UP by these buses. Earlier he did send many people to Karnataka. GOD bless him. He is doing brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/mn3iOc7WMm — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) May 16, 2020

The one’s who made our homes, they deserve to be sent to their homes safely. This is the least we can do bhai ❣️🙏 https://t.co/4LDfJ4rA4s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 16, 2020

Sonu who was overwhelmed to receive such words of encouragement from the people gave a beautiful reply to the video. The actor wrote that people who constructed several homes, deserve to be sent to their homes safely. This is the least all can do together. Sometime back, Sonu while talking about his efforts in an interview, mentioned how people constantly talk about being clueless on how to help during such a crisis. He revealed that each time he stepped outside his house to get ration, he would spot several people walking back to their homes in other states. On seeing this, Sonu Sood requested them to not do so. The actor even promised these migrant workers that he would try to arrange for something else. However, some listened and some continued on their journey. Sonu Sood revealed that since then he has been figuring out some way to send all these people back to their homes.

Read: Sonu Sood Arranges Transport Facilities For Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown; Read

Read: Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers To Go Home; Says 'can't See People Sleep Empty Stomach'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.