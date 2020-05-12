From Nick Jonas' New Passion To Sonu Sood's Amazing Contribution, Today's Top Stories

Today, on May 12, 2020, Nick Jonas showed off his new passion to his fans. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was lauded by multiple celebs for his contributions to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Nick Jonas shows fans his new passion for latte art

Nick Jonas recently took to social media to reveal his new passion for latte art. The singer then talked about how he was practising his latte art and was trying to improve. Even Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, made a special appearance in the video and she rolls her eyes when Nick tells her that he is getting another cup of coffee.

Sonu Sood praised by several celebs for his COVID-19 donations

Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to provide for the poor and needy during the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, his recent initiative to help migrants has been appreciated by fans and celebs alike. Here are some celebs who praised Sonu Sood for his selfless work.

Proud of my friend @SonuSood .. organising n sponsoring buses to take migrants back to their homes. Pandemic times also show us who we should continue being friends with ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y5ykPzfhB8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 12, 2020

That's @SonuSood sending migrants by buses hired by him with all permissions from the respective states govts for their travels ! A compassionate human, an Actor by profession doing someone else's job because he has a Heart !! Lots of love and respect to you buddy🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/mQHH2K2aNY — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) May 11, 2020

Richa Chadha feels like talking about donations

Richa Chadha recently donated around 600Kgs of wheat flour, rice, and pulses to a local Gurudwara. While discussing her contributions in an interview, Richa Chadha stated that she felt like talking about donations in Crores And Lakhs was “obnoxious”. She added that such kind of talk put people off.

Taapsee Pannu talks about the death of her former co-star Rishi Kapoor

In a recent interview with a national daily, Taapsee Pannu revealed how shocked she was by the death of her former co-star, Rishi Kapoor. The actor said that even Rishi Kapoor's compliments would sound like he was scolding you. However, she added that he was a brilliant storyteller and his absence would eventually sink in.

Jerry Stiller from ‘Seinfeld’ dies at 92

Jerry Stiller, most known for being a comedian and actor on Seinfeld, passed away today at the age of 92. This news was shared by Stiller's son, Ben Stiller. Jerry Stiller had an illustrious career in film and television, and he is often considered to be one of the best comedians of his generation.

