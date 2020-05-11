Sonu Sood Arranges Transport Facilities For Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown; Read

Actor Sonu Sood recently went an extra mile to help out the migrant workers who are currently distressed due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. He arranged for bus transportation facilities for a few of the workers after taking proper permission from Maharashtra and Karnataka governments. The buses left from Thane in Maharashtra to Gulbarga in Karnataka. He also went to the terminus and bid the workers a personal goodbye.

Sonu Sood’s golden gesture

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a number of migrant workers have been stuck in major metropolitan cities after their workplaces shut down. A few of these workers also took the decision to walk their way home after the lockdown was imposed. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood decided to do his part to help the migrant workers reach home, by arranging for bus facilities from Thane to Gulbarga.

The actor told a news wire that he strongly believes that in the current times when everybody has been trying to defeat a health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their family and loved ones. He said he has taken official permissions from Maharashtra and Karnataka government to help these migrant workers reach home in about ten buses.

Sonu Sood mentioned that Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising paperwork. He also gave a special mention to the Karnataka government who readily welcomed the migrant workers home. The Dabangg actor also spoke about how moving it was to see them return home on their foot with their little children and old parents. He assured that he will continue doing the same for other states as well, as long as it is in his ability.

Previously, he had donated over 1,500 PPE kits to the doctors situated across Punjab while he offered his hotel as a stay facility for essential workers.

