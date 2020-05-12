Sonu Sood lauded by celebs from films, sports & others for help to needy, termed 'maseeha'

They say not all heroes wear capes and many such heroes have come out to help amid one of the worst crisis for human beings, COVID-19. Many citizens have been doing their bit and donating to the relief funds to help the affected during the pandemic. Some have also provided immediate relief to all those facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

READ: Sonu Sood Arranges Transport Facilities For Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown; Read

One of them has been Sonu Sood, who has extended his support to various causes during the crisis, be it offering his hotel for medical workers or providing food to those observing Ramzan fast. The actor’s recent initiative is making headlines and earning his praises not just from celebrities of the film industry but also those from sport and other fraternities.

Amid the issue of migrant workers being stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, the Dabangg star arranged buses to help the migrants travel to their hometowns. As many as 350 migrants from Maharashtra headed back to Karnataka in 10 buses, after Sonu obtained all the required permissions from the state governments.

Pictures of the videos during the departure of the buses from Thane to Gulbarga went viral. The migrants are seen waving and shouting delightedly at Sonu while leaving.

Bhai @SonuSood Isse Badi charity Duniya Main Aur Koi Nahi Ho Sakti. You are gold bro! God bless you bro!! pic.twitter.com/ETHjiNhHq5 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 11, 2020

Graphics terming Sonu as ‘real life hero’ and ‘majduro ka maseeha’ (saviour of the migrants) also started doing the rounds.

READ: 'I Am Short Of Words': Sonu Sood On Rishi Kapoor's Demise, Recalls Memories With Actor

Farah Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Sanjay Gupta, Harshvardhan Rane and KRK were those who showered praises on the actor with words like ‘gold’, ‘angel with arms’, ‘compassionate human’ and more.

Here are the reactions

Proud of my friend @SonuSood .. organising n sponsoring buses to take migrants back to their homes. Pandemic times also show us who we should continue being friends with ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y5ykPzfhB8 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 12, 2020

That's @SonuSood sending migrants by buses hired by him with all permissions from the respective states govts for their travels ! A compassionate human, an Actor by profession doing someone else's job because he has a Heart !! Lots of love and respect to you buddy🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/mQHH2K2aNY — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) May 11, 2020

Sportspersons like Sania Mirza and Manika Batra expressed their pride, terming it ‘exemplary work’ and even the DCP of South Delhi termed it ‘praiseworthy.’

This is praiseworthy @SonuSood

On the ground and helping others! — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) May 11, 2020

Sonu Sood earlier had made headlines for offering his six-storey hotel in Mumba’s Juhu for medical workers to stay amid their service for COVID-19 patients. The actor helping 25,000 migrant workers break their fast during Ramzaan had also earned him praises.

READ: Sonu Sood Pledges To Feed Migrant Workers During Ramadan; Says 'we're In This Together'

READ: Sonu Sood Offers Six-storey Juhu Property To Medical Warriors Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.