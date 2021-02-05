After Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey Shares Old B&W Pic, Calls It A 'major Throwback'

On Friday morning, Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo of herself from her modelling days. Bhavana wore a cheetah-printed two-piece and posed for the camera in a poised manner. Sharing the same, she went on to call it a 'major throwback' and wrote that the photo was from 'the B4U days'. Soon, her friend Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whoo." Bhavana also revealed that the pic was taken 22 years ago.

Bhavana Pandey shares old pic

On February 3, Maheep Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and posted two old childhood pictures of herself on Instagram. In the first photo, Maheep wore a school uniform and tied two plaits. Whereas in the second picture, she pulled off a red and white polka dot frock. Sharing the photos, Kapoor wrote, "Baby me. Take every step with courage and intent and enjoy the ride." Bhavana was one of the firsts to call her friend a "cutie", whereas Malaika Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sonali Bendre, Deanne Panday, Sussanne Khan, and many others, dropped endearing comments.

On January 16, Bhavana Pandey posted a BTS pic from the sets of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in Jodhpur. "When you always have a blast," she wrote in the caption. She donned a traditional skirt and teamed her attire with a white shirt. Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were last seen in the web show titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The series premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and garnered a mixed response from the audience.

Apart from the duo, Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan, and Neelam Kothari, wife of Sameer Soni, also play pivotal roles in it. The episodic-series chronicles the tale of four women who are friends for years. It also shows how their kids share an amicable relationship and how they deal with their stardom. Many other Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika and others, have also made guest appearances in the show.

