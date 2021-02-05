Vikas Gupta 'finds Past In Form Of Memories'; Digs Out Throwback Pics With Parth & Others

On Thursday night, Vikas Gupta scrolled through his old phones' archives and posted a series of throwback photos with his friends in the industry. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "While going through my old phones, I happen to find past in form of these memories so here goes my throwback Thursday." In the first photo, Vikas posed for a portrait with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, in the second image, he had a gala time with Harshad Chopra.

The third photo featured a group of friends with Parth Samthaan, whereas the fourth was from a party with Raj Singh Arora, Pooja Gor and Kritika Kamra. In the next set of pictures, Gupta smiled for selfies with Abigail and many others. As soon as Vikas Gupta's Instagram post was up on the internet, all the stars rushed to drop comments on it.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai star Karan wrote, "Same people, different lives. Kuch yaar chodd gaye kuch family ban gaye" which roughly translates to, (Some friends left, some became family). Rohan Shah, Abigail Pande, and many others dropped endearing comments. Fans were quick to notice late actor Sushant's photo. A user wrote, "That smile," whereas another fan penned, "Miss you Sushant." Many simply dropped hearts on the post.

Vikas Gupta shares throwback photos

On February 3, Vikas Gupta issued a statement on Instagram and addressed fans about the controversies that have been following him ever since he decided to come out in public. He also added that he will be taking a legal route against the ones who have laid false accusations on him. In his statement, he wrote, "Coming out is and should be the person’s personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out. I wasn’t expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of."

On the work front, Gupta released a series titled Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasaan and was also a part of Ace Of Space 2. He also appeared in a reality show in 2021. Vikas was a part of the game-show, Ladies vs Gentlemen.

