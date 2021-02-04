Sonakshi Sinha's Latest Post Prompts Zaheer Iqbal To Offer A 'kursi', See Actor's Response

On Wednesday night, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from her latest shoot. She donned a golden mirror-embellished jacket and teamed her attire with a pencil skirt. Sinha sat on the floor and posed for the camera in a poised manner. Since she sat down, actor Zaheer Iqbal took a fun dig at her and asked her if she needed a chair. He wrote, "Kursi bheju?" (Should I send a chair?). As soon as the Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara actor stumbled upon his comment, she was quick to reply.

Sonakshi wrote, "I think I did that last year already" followed by a laughing emoticon. Sonakshi Sinha's photos in Arpita Mehta's outfit garnered many compliments from fans. A user wrote, "Beautiful and amazing," whereas many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Zaheer Iqbal drops a fun comment on Sonakshi's pic

Apart from Sonakshi, several other stars like Samantha Akkineni, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, and others, posed in Arpita Mehta's designer outfits as the label completed 10 years. Samantha also penned a lengthy note and wrote, "The mirror- A coffee table book celebrating 10 years of the label Arpita Mehta, is a reflection of the moods spanning the decade long journey of the label. It tells a story of fashion that many can resonate with- through a series of words, anecdotes, retrospectives, emotions, themes and beautiful imagery."

On the work front, Sinha was last seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial, Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan. She is gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. Helmed by and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

In 2020, Sonakshi took to her Instagram and unveiled her first look from the movie. She donned a traditional outfit while she fearlessly walked through the desert. The actor mentioned that she is honoured to play the heroic role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army.

