Mimi Dutta And Om Sahani Tie The Knot In Traditional Ceremony; See Inside Photos

Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani's wedding festivities kick-started a few days ago. While the duo shared many glimpses from their pre-marriage ritual ceremonies, photos from their traditional final event surfaced on the internet. As seen in the photos, Mimi wore a heavily printed red raw silk saree with several accessories and Om wore a beige kurta and dhoti. The duo also wore a Topor, a Bengal conical headgear that is worn as part of the tradition.

Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani's wedding photos

Earlier, Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani gave a sneak peek into their pre-wedding rituals on social media that included the Mehendi. sangeet, and also a Bengali traditional event. Mimi took to Instagram and wrote, "2 days to forever. Mr and Mrs Sahani" and posted a slew of photos from her event in which the duo wore colour-coordinated outfits. For another ritual, the Ranu Pelo Lottery actor wore a yellow yellow-red saree and Sahani pulled off a grey kurta.

Their Mehendi ceremony took place at a colourful location and Mimi did share a glimpse of the beautiful decor. She also penned a sweet note for her husband and wrote that he is the "colour to her black and white life". More so, Om penned, "At the end of the twenty-first lockdown, Om's marriage to Mimi is finally over." The duo got married earlier but later decided to organise a few functions in presence of close friends and family.

As soon as Mimi Dutta's wedding photos were up on the internet, fans and celebs rushed to congratulate the couple. Ishita Ganguly, Srabanti, Nirab Hossain, and many others dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "Made for each other" whereas many simply flooded the post with love and hearts.

On the work front, Mimi Dutta and Om Sahani were a part of Superstar Poribaar Season 2 and also appeared on the show, Rannaghar, together. On January 1, Mimi shared a photo from her wedding and wrote, "I can't believe i have this amazing life with you by my side, Cheers to another year of growing, loving and persisting. Dear universe we are ready to begin the next chapter of our life as Mr & Mrs Sahani. Bring it on."

