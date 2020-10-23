After Neha Kakkar's Mehendi, Pictures From Her Haldi Ceremony Surface On Social Media

Sensational singer Neha Kakkar and hubby-to-be Rohanpreet Singh's wedding has become the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship Instagram official. The couple also doesn't disappoint to keep their fans updated with their whereabouts through social media. They have also been treating the masses with back-to-back surprises right from the Roka ceremony video to the hit music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah'. Recently, Neha Kakkar's photos from her Mehendi ceremony went viral online. Now, pictures of the soon-to-be husband and wife's Haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Here's giving you a sneak-peek into Neha Kakkar's Haldi ceremony

After pictures of Neha Kakkar's Mehendi ceremony won netizens' hearts on social media, a couple of pictures and a video from her Haldi ceremony has now surfaced on Instagram. A fan page of the Manali Trance crooner has given everyone a sneak-peek into the love birds' Haldi ceremony before they take their wedding vows. In the pictures that have surfaced, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen posing with their family, all dressed in yellow-coloured outfits.

While Neha is seen sporting a plain chic yellow saree paired with statement golden earrings and a maang tika with her hair tied in a bun, her fiancé is seen rocking a plain yellow kurta complemented with a white turban.

Check out the photos below:

The fan page, named 'neheart_saharsh' also shared a video of the beautiful venue where Neha and Rohanpreet's Haldi ceremony was held. As shown in the video, the entire venue was decorated with various types of flowers while its theme was yellow, as it was their Haldi. Ahead of the Haldi ceremony, pictures of Neha's Mehendi ceremony had also similarly surfaced on social media.

Check out the venue for Neha Kakkar's Haldi here:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar's wedding date has still been kept under the wraps. However, if the grapevines are to be believed, they will be organizing a lavish reception on October 26, 2020, after registering their marriage before the reception. Recently, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shelled out major couple goals after Neha shared pictures from the day when her beau proposed to her for marriage.

(Image credit: Rohanpreet Singh and Neheart_saharsh Instagram)

