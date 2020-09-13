FeedFood4SSR tribute for Sushant celebrated; Vikas Gupta, others join in fervour

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is about to complete three months, but his fans and family have kept the love and tributes for him going on, even as the fight for truth and justice remains unabated. The ‘SSRians’ have been participating in numerous movements during this phase, some of serious nature, like demanding justice and a CBI probe for late actor, and others to revive memories of him and pay their respects. In the latest, many participated in the #FeedFood4SSR campaign, by distributing food to the needy.

#FeedFood4SSR receives support

After hashtags like ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ and ‘CBI For SSR’, fans and family of SSR initiated the #FeedFood4SSR. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has one of those urging all to join in, sharing numerous messages, seeking support for the movment on Saturday from 9AM to 9PM.

I am grateful to @itsSSR @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt for giving me us this wonderful opportunity. Today I am able to feed 20 people of orphanage and small children. The smile that I see is priceless and I will continue doing it :) #FeedFood4SSR pic.twitter.com/eHrbxLYAdp — JusticeforSSR 💫✨ (@Justice4SSRsoon) September 12, 2020

Good morning @nilotpalm3 Sir, all set for our today's campaign .

Will be feeding some Empty Stomachs today in the memory of Sushant !



A small contribution ! @swamyfc39@shwetasinghkirt @itsSSR#FeedFood4SSR pic.twitter.com/o2Sb4G6JyN — Aman Verma (@0to3amanverma) September 12, 2020

Shweta exulted as she retweeted numerous posts of netizens sharing their experiences of distributing food. Sharing another compilation video,which also included Sushant himself feed a child and birds, she expressed her delight and called it a ‘great success’. Conveying her gratitude to the ‘extended family,’ she shared that Bhai must be so happy.’

Thanks for making campaign #FeedFood4SSR a success, feeling so grateful for all the support. Bhai must be so happy! 🙏🔱🙏 https://t.co/UGBgYXnCGI pic.twitter.com/8GGvur3206 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 13, 2020

Vikas Gupta was among the names to join. The producer and former Bigg Boss contestant visited an orphanage to express his support to the movement, and not just provided food, he even played with them. One of the highlights was that they even danced to Sushant’s chartbuster Sweetheart from the movie Kedarnath.

Meanwhoile, fans of SSR also kicked off another campaign, #Plants4SSR on Sunday, where his Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande joined in the movement. On Tuesday, they plan to celebrate another event #Flag4SSR.

Sushant has passed away on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Currently, three agencies, the CBI, ED and NCB are probing different aspects of the case, while his actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been put behind bars for her involvement in a drug cartel.

