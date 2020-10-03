Vikas Gupta Asks Fans To 'wait For CBI Report' In SSR Case, Maintains 'fight For Truth'

The reports of an unofficial disclosure of Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic reports by an expert at AIIMS on Saturday came as a setback for the millions of fans of the late actor who have unanimously raised their voice for justice in his death. Sushant's close friend and former Bigg Boss participant Vikas Gupta took to Instagram to pacify Warriors4SSR - fans of the late actor- and asked them to be patient for the final report that will be submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the future.

He also hit back at critics who believed in the AIIMS report and were attacking Sushant's fans on social media. He wrote a hard-hitting verse for them in the infamous "Roses are red, Violets are blue" pattern. Take a loot at his post here:

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr. Gupta has selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even put out snapshots of Dr. Sudhir Gupta's private chats. But there is no official statement from AIIMS. On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analyzing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared is analyzing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

Meanwhile, millions of Sushant's fans have participated in various campaigns organized by his family and stood in solidarity with Republic TV's fight for justice in Sushant's death case. While the late actor's sister has actively initiated social media campaigns over the past few months, Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-assistant Ankit Acharya organized a 3-day peaceful hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 2.

