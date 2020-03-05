After Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Apologises For Being Late In A Quirky Way

Katrina Kaif recently took a dig at actor Kartik Aaryan amidst the IIFA Award event. Katrina Kaif asked the Love Aaj Kal actor if he also travels from South Mumbai like Ranveer Singh who had previously arrived late at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event. Kartik Aaryan was also seen imitating Ranveer Singh from the trailer launch event.

Katrina Kaif taunts Kartik Aaryan for being late

Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan recently attended an event related to IIFA awards. Kartik Aaryan arrived late for the event, for which Kartina Kaif made him apologise to the people present. He was also asked by Katrina Kaif if his reason for being late was similar to that of Ranveer Singh. This was said by Katrina in reference to the incident that happened with Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi on the previous day.

Ranveer Singh also went on to touch the cast's feet as a sign of apology. At the IIFA event, Kartik Aaryan talked about Ranveer Singh and touched the feet of Katrina Kaif just the way Ranveer had. He even did sit-ups, holding his ears, as a part of the apology gesture. When Kartik Aaryan was asked about the reason for him being late, he said he had come on a bike and the traffic situation was horrible. He also mentioned that he was slightly under the influence of sedatives and hence was having trouble remembering details regarding his whereabouts. The host of the event was also seen enjoying their fun conversation. Here is a picture posted by Kartik Aaryan from the event, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Ranveer Singh got a sarcastic round of applause from the cast of Sooryavanshi for arriving forty minutes late. He even touched the feet of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar as a part of the apology. Have a look at the video here.

