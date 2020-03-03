Kartik Aaryan & Other Bollywood Actors Who Left Their Degree To Pursue Acting; See List

Entry into the world of acting is purely based on how talented one is, as nobody needs a college degree to be an actor. This is the reason why many Bollywood superstars do not boast about how academically qualified they are. Since film-based graduation is not academically spread around the country right now, actors do not require a college degree to bag films. Here are Bollywood’s three A-listed actors in today’s generation who left their degree to become an actor. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood actors who left their degree and pursued acting

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan comes from well-educated family background. Both his parents are doctors, the father being a paediatrician and mother a gynaecologist. Kartik was pursuing an engineering degree in biotechnology from DY Patil College of Engineering, while secretly hoping for a career in films.

He would skip his classes and travel for hours to give auditions. Kartik Aaryan began a modelling career while in university and after three years of unsuccessfully auditioning for films, he did an acting course from the Kreating Charakters institute.

While still in his third year of college, Kartik got his big break and made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), co-starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, and Nushrat Bharucha, that revolved around the romantic tribulations faced by three young men. After the success of the film, he dropped out of college and left his degree.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, daughter of famous Bollywood actors, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, was meant to join the acting industry at some point. After completing her SYJC in commerce from Mithibai College, she developed an interest in Law. Later, she enrolled at the Government Law College, but after completing her first year, the actor decided to pursue her interest of becoming an actor.

She dropped out of the college, leaving her degree in law and began training at an acting institute in Mumbai mentored by Kishore Namit Kapoor, a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the war film, Refugee (2000).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is the daughter of Late Krishnaraj who was an Army biologist and mother, Vrinda, who is a homemaker. She did her intermediate schooling at Jai Hind College for a year and then joined DG Ruparel College in Matunga, securing 90 percent in the HSC exams.

With plans of pursuing architecture as a career, she enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture. However, she gave up her education to pursue a career in modelling and dropped out of college. Aishwarya Rai went ahead to make her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).

