Kartik Aaryan's Songs Like 'Coca Cola', 'Dheeme Dheeme', & Others That Are Remakes

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, shot to fame with his role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In an acting career spanning less than a decade, Kartik has proved his mettle in movies like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others. Much like his acting chops, Kartik's dancing skills have grabbed eyeballs in the recent past. From grooving to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme to Haan Main Galat, Kartik Aaryan's songs have a massive fan following. Here are some hit songs from Kartik Aaryan's film that were a remake.

Kartik Aaryan's songs that were a remake

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

The song from Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is an official remake of an old hit song. The original track was featured on Govinda and Raveena Tandon. While the original was a chartbuster, the remake also has managed to garner eyeballs. The Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar version of the song has managed to cross 85 million views.

Coca Cola Tu

The song picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is touted to be an official remake of a popular Punjabi track. The original was composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, the recreated version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Tony Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar. The Kartik Aaryan version of the song has crossed more than 400 million views.

Dheeme Dheeme

The track from Kartik Aaryan's recent movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, is an official remake of Tony Kakkar's single. While the original track was released in 2018, the remake made its way in 2019. The original track was composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and the remake was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

The romantic track is an official remake of popular Punjabi song of the same name. While the original track was composed by Gold Boy, and sung by Karan Sehmbi, reports have it that the team also composed the remade version of the song. The song featured on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has crossed about 115 million views.

Bomb Diggy Diggy Bomb

The song featured on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh is the official remake of a popular song. The original track is sung by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, who interestingly also sang the remake. The song is from Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety.

