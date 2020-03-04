Kartik Aaryan Starrer Luka Chuppi's Lesser Known Facts That You Would Love To Know

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor came a long way, without any Godfather in the industry and is doing very well for himself. Kartik has proved himself as a versatile actor and has successfully created a huge fan-base. Having around 15 million followers, the actor is also considered to be an internet sensation.

In 2019, Kartik Aaryan gave a blockbuster, titled Luka Chuppi, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film was a romantic comedy that revolved around the concept of live-in relationships in small-towns of India, where it is a big no-no. This Laxman Utekar directorial crossed the ₹30-crore mark within three days of its release, making it Kartik’s biggest Bollywood opening till date. Here are some lesser-known facts about Luka Chuppi. Read ahead to know more-

Lesser-known facts of Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were paired together for the first time for Luka Chuppi.

It is the second time Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on-screen, after playing the father-daughter duo in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2018).

The movie was shot in the hometown of Kartik Aaryan, Gwalior. Even today, Kartik’s parents stay in Gwalior.

All the songs of the film are recreations of old songs.

The song, Poster Lagwa Do Bazaar Mein is the recreated version of a song with the same name from the film, Aflatoon (1997), starring Akshay Kumar and Urmila. The song was trolled heavily, saying the original song was not up to the mark and this is even worse.

The movie aimed at breaking the stereotype that a couple cannot stay until they get married.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of the film’s writer, Rohan Shankar. During a media interaction, Rohan revealed how the concept was based on his real-life story, and how his parents were involved in all this.

