Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn And Arjun Kapoor Would Get Along Like A House On Fire!

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today. The actor has made a name for himself by delivering some of the biggest hits during his film journey, which spanned over almost three decades. In fact, Ajay is not just an actor, he is also a filmmaker whose well-rounded persona is greatly idolised by the young hunk of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor. The young actor is a big fan of Ajay Devgn and he also loves the way Ajay conducts his life and refers to him as Mr. Cool.

Here’s what it would be like if Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor came together

Now, we take a look at their personality traits to understand their personalities better. Ajay Devgn is an Aries, whereas, Arjun Kapoor is a Gemini. The two signs belong to the fire and air element of the horoscope respectively. What is interesting here is that the fire of the Aries is known to mingle perfectly with that air of the Gemini. The fact that these two have just one sign between them on the zodiac chart helps these individuals understand each other on an almost visceral level.

Gemini zodiac natives are known for their ability to handle any and all kinds of social situations which, in fact, is highly admired by Aries man. This is a pair that will always boast of high-octane energy and unpredictability. And while Aries and Gemini are very good at starting things, they're just as bad at finishing something they've started, which only makes things fun.

What if we add Deepika Padukone to the mix?

What if the unmatchable energy and unpredictability are mixed with the relentlessness that Capricorn is known to bring to the table? By Capricorn, we are referring to Deepika Padukone, who is one of the leading and most successful ladies in Bollywood. And since Capricorn belongs to the Earth element of the horoscope, it clearly tends to have a different perspective than those belonging to Air and Fire.

However, there is a reason why these opposites might end up attracting each other. It’s the strengths in their personalities that draws these three together. They do not have the same approach to most of the things, but both are very effective in their own way. This makes us wonder what these three popular Bollywood personalities would be up to and how well they will get along if brought together in a house. It is also safe to believe that the trio could turn out a must-watch movie for fans to see if they ever work on a project.

