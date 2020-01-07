Kajol Has High Compatibility Percentage With Ajay Devgn; Here's Why

Kajol started her Bollywood journey with Bekhudi in 1992 and has come a long way in ruling the silver screen as well as hearts. Born on 5 August 1974, Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja Samarth and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. According to the sun sign dates, Kajol falls under the lion Sun Sign, Leo.

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people and they generally have no problems making friends or attracting partners. Leos enjoy being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them.

Kajol seems to have all these traits inbuilt in her personality. Here are the top three signs and Bollywood stars that have high compatibility percentage with Kajal and her sign Leo.

Aries- Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is an Aries (April 2, 1969), while Kajol is a Leo. Theirs is a very passionate relationship with both Aries and Leo being fire signs. The Leo woman is attracted to the Aries man’s assertiveness while for an Aries man, the confidence, glamour, and warmth of a Leo woman are sure shot charmers. Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the passionate and adorable couples of Bollywood. The duo has been married for almost 20 years now.

Libra- Yash Chopra

Kajol came in limelight post her blockbuster appearance in Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Libra traits are being loveable, romantic and famous. These traits are quite similar to Yash Chopra's life and films. Kajol has done several YRF films and has gained immense love for them.

Sagittarius- Arjun Rampal

A Leo and Sagittarius, if put together, can lead a to a stunning, fiery, dynamic relationship. Both star signs enjoy life to the fullest and persuade the other to do the same. Arjun Rampal, being a Sagittarius, gets along positively with Kajol. The duo also has done a family-drama buster movie together, We Are Family.

