When Ajay Devgn Showcased His Love For History And Period Drama

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been a part of many hit films but the actor was always keen on making films on periodic drama. The actor's recent film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero will be releasing this weekend. The film is a periodic drama film pictured in the 17th century. The film is based on the life story of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ajay Devgn is one of the co-producers of the film, which shows his keen interest and love for the film.

Read Sharad Kelkar Reveals Future Plans After Release Of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn and his love for historic drama films

Read Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

Recently, the actor has been doing a couple of interviews, promoting his film and he has mentioned his love for periodic films. When asked if he would love to make a biopic on any freedom fighter, he said he would love to make a film on the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He even mentioned that Riteish Deshmukh is making a film on the same.

Read Riteish Deshmukh To Be Seen As The Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

In 2002, Ajay Devgn starred in another biopic periodic drama, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. He played the lead role in the film and the actor won National awards for the film too. Bhagat Singh was a freedom fighter who had sworn by himself to free the nation from the British rule, after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A report mentions that Sunny Deol was the first choice for the film but, the makers then decided to choose Ajay Devgn because of his love for the film and also because he had the 'eyes of the revolutionary', and this proves that he has a soft corner for such films.

Read The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Sharp In The First Look From Ajay Devgn Production

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.