Ahan Shetty Takes A Flight To London; To Reunite With GF Tania Shroff?

Ahan Shetty was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The star kid was seen taking a flight to London. Ahan was seen in full PPE gear and ready to board his flight.

Ahan Shetty was spotted wearing a black hoodie and grey pants at the Mumbai airport. The actor appeared in a full PPE kit as he took precaution for COVID-19. There have been speculations that he is going to meet his GF Tania Shroff. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Take a look at Ahan Shetty in Full PPE gear

Fans commented to the picture in rejoiced to see Ahan after so long. Some people commented - Phantom Rocks and more. Here's what they commented:

Picture Credit: Ahan Shetty FC's Instagram

Ahan Shetty is not very active on his social media and rarely posts any pictures. Recently, he posted a picture of a white husky with amber eyes. The picture also had leaves in the surroundings and was very aesthetically pleasing. He also captioned the picture as, ''Take a look at the snap''. Check out the post:

Ahan Shetty is Sunil Shetty's son and he is set to star in a remake of the 2018 Telugu blockbuster RX 100. The name of the movie is yet undecided. The director recently gave an interview with an entertainment portal where he talked about the film and its making. About Ahan's character in the film, he said that the character will own a theatre in Mumbai and the movie will be based around that. Furthermore shoots for the movie had already been commenced in early 2019 before the COVID-19 lockdown. The original cast consists of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.

Taran Adarsh had also uploaded a tweet relating to the same. He wrote, ''Filming begins... Glimpses from mahurat ceremony... Ahan Shetty - son of Suniel Shetty - begins his journey in #Hindi films with the (Hindi) adaptation of (Telugu film) (RX100)... Costars Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milan Luthria... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala''. Check out the tweet:

Filming begins... Glimpses from mahurat ceremony... Ahan Shetty - son of Suniel Shetty - begins his journey in #Hindi films with the #Hindi adaptation of #Telugu film #RX100... Costars Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milan Luthria... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/KVZYJVcGAi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2019

Promo Pic Courtesy: Ahan's Instagram

