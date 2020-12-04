Ahead Of Coolie No. 1's Release, Here's Taking A Look At The Cast & Characters Of The Film

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 trailer has created a tremendous buzz online. While some called this remake movie a mass entertainer, others were left disappointed. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of director’s own film of the same name.

The original movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles and over the years, the film has also garnered a cult status. The remake version of the film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime from December 25 onwards. Ahead of its release, here we have collected intriguing Coolie No. 1 cast and characters details for the moviegoers.

'Coolie No. 1' cast and character details

Varun Dhawan as Raju Coolie and Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh

Coolie No. 1 cast features Varun Dhawan essaying the role of the main protagonist in the film. He will be seen as Raju Coolie who also dresses up as Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh to impress his love interest’s father. Going by its trailer, it appears that Raju coolie climbs a bridge of innumerable lies which leads into a series of comic outcomes in his life.

Sara Ali Khan as Sarah Rozario

In the film, Sara Ali Khan will be seen as Sarah Rozario who is the love interest of Raju Coolie. In the trailer, fans can evidently see their bitter-sweet chemistry in various foot-tapping dancer numbers. Sara appears in a happy-go-lucky role who has aptly maintained her snazziness throughout the trailer.

Paresh Rawal as Jeffery Rozario

Coolie No. 1 cast sees Paresh Rawal playing the character Jeffery Rozario, who is Sarah Rozario’s father. Jeffery wants his daughter to marry a rich guy. He is then conned by Raju coolie who lies that he belongs to a Royal family. Everything goes well until Jeffery meets Raju coolie at a station.

Javed Jaffrey

Throughout the trailer, Javed Jaffrey is seen helping Raju maintain his lie. Javed essays the role of Jai Kishen and Jackson in the film. Posing as Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh’s assistant, Javed’s role is sure to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

Other cast members of Coolie No. 1:

Rajpal Yadav as Mama

Johnny Lever as Inspector Jagjit Godbole

Sahil Vaid as Deepak

Shikha Talsania as Anju Rozario

Vikas Verma as Mahesh

Manoj Joshi as Manager

Anil Dhawan as Mahendra Pratap Singh

Bharati Achrekar as Dadi

