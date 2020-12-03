Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 Song Out Soon; Actor Says "Aah Rahi Hain Kal Subah BHABHI"

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is all set to release a new song as fans await the film’s release. Varun in his new post can be seen donning the coolie attire while Sara stands in the background donning an ethnic look. The same post contained another image where Varun can be seen staring into a photograph accompanied with his coolie friends. The images were stills from the new song that will soon be released. Sara Ali Khan too shared stills from the song Teri Bhabhi on her timeline.

Varun Dhawan's announces new song for Coolie No. 1

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan gave the audience another reason to eagerly watch out for Coolie No. 1 by announcing a song release. Sharing two images on his Instagram, he wrote that a new song will soon be released. The song Teri Bhabhi was announced by Sara Ali Khan as well who shared images from the song on her timeline. Fans expressed their excitement on Varun’s post and thus agreed that they are eagerly awaiting the film's release. The trailer of the film created a huge buzz among the audiences and thus fans have been looking out for updates on Varun Dhawan's Coolie no. 1.

Sara Ali Khan shared two posts from the upcoming song from the film. In the first post, a video showed Varun’s character eagerly waiting and glancing at Sara’s pictures. The video soon transitions into a song and Varun and the people on the station can be seen grooving to the beats. In another post, Sara can be seen posing in a similar manner as that of Varun’s post. Sara posed in an ethnic outfit in the midst of two huge cutouts of herself. Varun Dhawan too posed in a quirky manner for the picture. Fans loved the two posts and expressed how excited they are to watch the film when it finally releases in December. According to the post shared by Sara Ali Khan, the film Coolie no. 1 is all set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime on December 25. The colourful sets and the groovy music have gotten fans eager to listen to the song the actors have teased in their posts.

