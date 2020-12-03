'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan thanks choreographer Ganesh Acharya for 'training' him

Varun Dhawan who is looking forward to the release of the upcoming film Coolie No 1, recently shared a BTS picture from the sets while thanking his choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The actor thanked the ace choreographer for teaching him and training him like one of his own best students. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking at the dance steps with the choreographer while Varun’s father David is seen watching them.

Varun Dhawan thanks Ganesh Acharya for training him

The praises by the actor came after the film’s first song Teri Bhabhi was released on December 3. The track has been penned by Danish Sabri and composed by Javed-Mohsin, with Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar on the vocals. While talking about his experience of training Varun for the track, Ganesh told PTI:

"It has been a fun journey to choreograph Varun for this song. We were able to shoot the song on a bigger canvas because of our producers Vashuji, Jackky Bhagnani. I enjoyed dancing to the beats and I hope audiences will also feel the same.”

Read: Varun Dhawan Says He Will Introduce Fans To Their 'Bhabhi' On Dec 3, Here's What To Expect

Read: Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

Apart from praising the actor for his dancing skills, the choreographer also appreciated Varun’s work and also praised David for considering him being a part of the film. The National Award-winning choreographer made his debut in Bollywood with Annam in 1992 and then designed dance moves for films like Maidaan-E-Jung and Taaqat. Acharya said he is thrilled to have reunited with the director for the remake version of Coolie No 1, which features the filmmaker''s son, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

"Coolie was my first film with Davidji and it has been a turning point in my life. Davidji helped me shape my career in choreography through this film. I'm excited to yet again collaborate with Davidji for his 45th film, Coolie No 1," the choreographer said in a statement.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Coolie No 1 releases on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read: Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Pics From 'Coolie No 1'; Says 'conviction Was The Main Brief'

Read: Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' Looks Like Old Wine In New Bottle As Makers Unveil Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.