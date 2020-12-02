Varun Dhawan Says He Will Introduce Fans To Their 'Bhabhi' On Dec 3, Here's What To Expect

Putting all speculations to rest about his personal life, actor Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram story and revealed to his fans that he's all set to introduce their 'Bhabhi' on December 3. The video has caught the attention of his fans as they are all excited to see whom the actor introduces on November 3.

Varun Dhawan teases fans with a new video

The video begins with the actor greeting his fans and saying, “Hey guys, Wassup? There have been so many things that are hidden in life which is increasing a lot and I can't hide this anymore. There are so many rumours that one does not have so much time to clarify them. This is the reason I have decided to introduce you to your Bhabhi tomorrow on social media.”

But here's the catch. The word 'Bhabhi' here refers to the song Teri Bhabhi from his upcoming film Coolie No. 1, which is all set to drop tomorrow on December 3. Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan's 45th directorial and also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Whereas Paresh Rawal plays Sara's onscreen father in the film. Coolie No 1 is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020. For the uninitiated, this is the remake of the 1995 comedy of the same name and helmed by the same director. Varun Dhawan reprises the role of Govinda whereas Sara Ali Khan steps in the shoes of Karisma Kapoor.

The trailer of the film also showered praises from the fans recently after it was released. The three-minute trailer of the David Dhawan directorial shows senior actor Paresh Rawal going gaga about how his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) has found the world's richest man, who is so wealthy that he can also buy the White House. Cut to Varun Dhawan, shown mouthing the line: "I am on a conference call with ATM -- Ambani, Trump, Modi."

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

