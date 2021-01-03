Ahead Of 'Kaagaz' Release, Here's A Look At Pankaj Tripathi's Varied Characters So Far

Pankaj Tripathi’s satirical comedy-drama Kaagaz is all set to premiere digitally on the streaming site ZEE5 in January 2021. The movie is presented by Salman Khan and is directed by Satish Kaushik. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for eighteen years to prove that he is alive.

Pankaj Tripathi's movies and web series are highly praised by the critics as well as the audience. Before diving into the upcoming movie Kaagaz of critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, let’s have a look at his varied characters in the movies and television web series below.

Pankaj Tripathi's roles in popular movies and web series

Fukrey

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, comedy-drama Fukrey was released in the year 2013. The movie features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand, alongside Pankaj Tripathi in essential roles. Pankaj Tripathi plays Pandit who takes Pulkit, Ali, Varun and Manjot to meet a local gangster, Bholi Punjaban (played by Richa Chadha). Despite being a poor opener at the box-office, the movie went on to become a sleeper hit. Pankaj also appeared in Fukrey’s sequel Fukrey Returns in the year 2017.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The romantic-comedy movie directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was released in the year 2017. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles while Pankaj and Seema Pahwa are seen in supporting roles. Pankaj gained recognition for his comic timings in the movie and his character was loved by the audience. The movie also received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. It emerged as a commercial success that grossed over Rs 600 million.

Sacred Games

Netflix’s Sacred Games is a crime-thriller web television series which is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel with the same title. The web series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is produced by Anurag Kashyap under Phantom Films. Pankaj Tripathi is seen playing Khanna Guruji who brainwashes Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddique) to help him complete his apocalyptic plans to create a new world devoid of conflicts. His role was critically acclaimed and was highly praised by the audience as well.

Mirzapur

The action-crime-thriller web television series was released on the streaming site Amazon Prime Video which was produced by Excel Entertainment. The series revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness in the city named Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the lead role alongside Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The primary shots are also filmed in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Lucknow. Pankaj plays Akhandanand Satyanand Tripathi who is popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

Criminal Justice

The crime-thriller web series is based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat which is adapted by Shridhar Raghavan. The series streaming on Hotstar, features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in the lead roles. Pankaj Tripathi plays Madhav Mishra, a determined lawyer. His role was highly praised for his acting skills. The sequel of the web series was recently released on December 24, 2020.

Image Source: A still from Criminal Justice

