Tirrtha R Murbaadkar To Star With Pankaj Tripathi In ‘Criminal Justice' Season 2

South Indian actress Tirrtha R Murbaadkar will feature next to versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors which is set to release on December 24, 2020 on Hotstar. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Deepti Naval. Tirrtha will be seen playing a character named Prajakta, who is a worker in the Child welfare center, who is assigned to take care of the main child lead. She is essaying a complex yet central role that helps to bring out the truth in this season and narrates the story keeping the mystery alive.

Tirrtha R Murbaadkar to feature opposite Pankaj Tripathi

Talking about the second chapter of Criminal Justice, Tirrtha in a stamen shared, “I was looking at being part of niche content and when asked to play Prajakta I liked the fact that she is soft-hearted but yet headstrong and in control of the situation around her. It would be interesting to play her, I thought and was definitely excited to work with amazing actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Deepti Naval as I’ve always admired both of their acting styles lot of learning for me in acting and in general. I was looking forward to the experience"

Continuing, she said, “It was my first time working with director Rohan Sippy & Arjun Mukherjee and they made me comfortable and quite patiently explained the depth of the character. They let the actor flow and gave the liberty to explore the character on the set. I feel grateful that they believed in me for this role and gave me this opportunity. You’ll definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this show.”

Apart from the upcoming series, the actress has worked in an array of shows like Dil Buffering, Little Things season 3, and films like Sontha Ooru (Telugu Film) Neeku Naaku Dash Dash (Telugu), Chaurya (Marathi film), Kaliyachan (malyalam) and many more.

Earlier, the makers of the second season shared the trailer of the show which is surely aroused curiosity in fans. It has Pankaj Tripathi returning as Advocate Madhav Mishra to solve a new case, with Anupriya Goenka reprising Nikhat Hussain. Kirti Kulhari will be seen as Anuradha Chandra, a woman who allegedly killed her husband in the new season.

The trailer starts with Anuradha being accused of stabbing and murdering her husband Bikram Chandra. She seems to confess to her crime, but the case is not that simple. As no lawyer would stand with Anuradha, Madhav Mishra is called to defend her. He leaves his wedding and goes on to the case.

