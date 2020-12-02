Pankaj Tripathi Posts A Gleeful Selfie With Wife Mridula; Fans Praise The Couple

Known for his acting performances, Pankaj Tripathi is less active on social media when it comes to sharing anything about his personal life. But recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie with his wife. All his fans loved the picture and stated some quirky comments in the comments section. Let’s take a look at what Pankaj Tripathi shared on his Instagram.

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife Mridula got clicked in this picture beautifully as she was chilling on the couch with her husband. While she can be seen in a comfy floral kurta, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. All his fans loved the way their favourite actor clicked this selfie and took to the comments section to pour in some love for him and his family.

Many of them addressed him by his popular character from Mirzapur series, Kaleen Bhaiya, while some others stated how he was their favourite person in the film industry. Some of his other fans loved the picture of the couple and stated how beautiful they looked and addressed them as king and queen.

Several other fans kept showering heart emojis to their photo to depict their love for him. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted when they saw Pankaj Tripathi’s wife with him.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Family

Pankaj Tripathi has been a part of the movie industry for quite a long time but he began gaining immense popularity from Gangs of Wasseypur and some of his recent web series. According to an article by Wikistaar, the actor was born to Pandit Banaras Tiwari and Hemwanti Devi on September 5, 1976, the youngest of their four children. Pankaj Tripathi and his wife got married in 2004 and share a daughter together.

Pankaj Tripathi’s movies

Though Pankaj Tripathi’s movies during his early career did not gain him popularity, Gangs of Wasseypur did turn the tables for him. Apart from this, some of the finest Pankaj Tripathi’s movies include Omkara, Barah Aana, Agneepath, Fukrey, Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chhupi, Angrezi Medium, Singham Returns, Dabanng 2, Gunday, among others.

