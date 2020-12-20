'Mirzapur' Fame Pankaj Tripathi Says 'filthy Language Is Not The Only Way To Get Noticed'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who has famously played foul-mouthed characters in films and web series, the most popular of which is Kaleen Bhaiya, from Mirzapur, believes that filthy language is not the only way to get noticed on screen.

In a recent candid interview with SpotboyE, the 44-year-old actor said there is no need for use of abusive language on-screen unless the situation demands it. He said, when actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Tripathi clarified that abusing on a whim is not something he endorses or approves of. It’s not a case of being morally mindful, he said, adding that he is "merely conscious" of what he puts forth as an artist.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor added that there is no need to go overboard with abuses, and filthy language is not the only way to get noticed. He also noted that among all the characters in Mirzapur, his character Kaleen Bhaiyya uttered the least number of gaalis. However, this does not mean that he is distancing himself from the content, he clarified. He stands by his projects no matter how they are received. He said it is the job of creators, writers, and actors to write responsible content.

Tripathi also talked about changing his strategy as an actor. The Mirzapur star said he will no longer play aggressive, violent characters and would not star in crime thrillers in 2021.

What's next for Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi has created a niche for himself in the film industry and is at the top of his game currently with projects like Gunjan Saxena, Mirzapur 2, Ludo and more rolling out even amidst the pandemic. He will perform the role of lawyer Madhav Mishra, in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice, on Disney+ Hotstar. Tripathi will also be seen playing the character of a South Indian star, alongside Richa Chadha in their upcoming film Shakeela.

