Ahead Of Kareena Kapoor's Due Date, Parents Randhir & Babita Spotted At Mount Mary Church

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's due date, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita visited the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai. Pictures of the veteran actor along with his wife surfaced on the Internet as the two stepped out from the church while getting assisted by an aide. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the pictures on Instagram and mentioned that the couple went to pray for the family members.

Randhir Kapoor and wife Babita snapped at a Mumbai Church

He captioned the post and wrote, "#randhirkapoor and #babitakapoor snapped at #mountmary. Recently, we snapped the entire family at their Chembur bungalow. "It was a small meet-up. A solemn affair. There was no celebration. We are missing my younger brother Rajiv. He passed away last week due to a heart attack. It was a shocking, sudden death. We are yet to come to terms with it". The Kapoor family has suffered huge losses over the last two years. In January 2020, Randhir lost his sister Ritu Nanda, April, his brother Rishi Kapoor, and now Rajiv.

Randhir in his earlier conversation with Bollywood Bubble had revealed that his daughter Kareena is expected to deliver the baby on February 15. Randhir who ringed in his 74th birthday recently spoke to SpotboyE and revealed that he did not celebrate the day on a large scale. There was only a small get-together with just family and close friends. He mentioned how much he was missing his brother on the special occasion who passed away last week due to a heart attack.

Legendary actor Randhir Kapoor had established himself as a child actor with movies like Shree 420 and before turning a lead actor and director with Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Jeet Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, and Haath Ki Safai were some of his other popular films in the '70s. He also produced movies likes Henna, Prem Granth, and Aa Ab Laut Chalen and directed Dharam Karam and Henna. In the latter part of his career, he appeared in films like the Housefull series, among others.

