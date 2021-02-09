Randhir Kapoor reveals daughter Kareena Kapoor’s due date, details Inside

Ever since actress Kareena Kapoor has announced her pregnancy, the frenzy fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to hear the good news. The actress has spotted flaunting her baby bump at various outings but never talked about the due date. Putting all speculations to rest, Kareena’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shared his excitement with Bollywood Bubble and revealed his daughter's due date.

Kareena Kapoor's due date revealed

The senior actor said,

"She is due around 15th February.”

Randhir added that he is eagerly looking forward to the new addition to the family. The actress had been busy working and shooting throughout pregnancy time but never missed the chance to spend some quality time with family, that is quite clear from the Instagram posts. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan also shared his thoughts on taking paternity leave and revealed that it’s the best way to spend some time with family and the newborn. Keeping aside all his work commitments, Saif has also planned to take paternity leave and spend some time with the new family member. The actor is already a parent to three children including Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh and Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Fashion That You Can Take Tips From

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif 'coolest Husband Ever', Shares Pic Of Him On Magazine Cover

Kareena earlier shared a post about her ongoing 9 months of pregnancy while flaunting her baby bump. In the boomerang video, she wore a long garb while flaunting her baby bump and sharing the excitement of waiting for the little one to enter in the world. She wrote, “9 months and going #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS.” (sic) In August 2020 the couple who tied the knot in the year 2012 made the announcement about the new addition in their family. The couple moved into a new house before they became parents for the second time. The actress had recently shared a picture of her new home in Mumbai, which is reportedly said to have spanned four floors for the soon-to-be four-member family.

Read: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Importance Of Paternity Leave And Spending Time With Family

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.