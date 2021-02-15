Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'strongest & Bestest' Father Randhir Kapoor On His Birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, February 15, 2021, to pen a sweet wish for her father Randhir Kapoor as he turned a year older today. The actor shared a major throwback picture where he looks truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have been going all out to wish the actor on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to wish her father Randhir Kapoor, 74, on his birthday with an unseen picture. In the monochrome picture, Randhir Kapoor can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. The actor can be seen donning a light coloured shirt and completed the look with a one-sided hairdo and a moustache. One can also notice Randhir’s signature on the photograph.

Along with this major throwback picture, Kareena also penned a heartfelt note for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Papaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to wish the actor on his day, while some commented on the sweet post. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Mr Kapoor. Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health always”, while the other one wrote, “this is such an old picture, truly love it”. Check out a few more comments below.

About Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor turned 74 years old on Monday. The actor-filmmaker had established himself as a child actor with films like Shree 420 and before turning a lead actor and director with Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Lafange, Jeet Hamrahi, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Jawani Diwani and Haath Ki Safai were some of his other popular films in the '70s. The actor also turned producer with movies such as Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen and directed Dharam Karam and Henna. In the latter part of his career, Randhir Kapoor appeared in movies like Housefull series, among others.

