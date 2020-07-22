Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut backs 'digital protest for justice' for Sushant, others join

The nation had united and lit lamps, candles and torches in April when the battle against COVID-19 had just started. Though on a much smaller scale, many citizens across the nation performed the same gesture, this time for Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same manner, many celebrities had joined the movement then, the stars participated in seeking ‘justice’ and paid tribute to the actor, who passed away last month.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

Kangana Ranaut, who has been among the most prominent names to raise her voice against the big names, lit a candle for Sushant. The actress’ team shared the picture from her hometown Manali, while using the trending hashtag.

Here’s the post

The Suman family, Shekhar Suman, wife Alka and son Adhyayan also joined the movement and lit lamps for Sushant.

Adhyayan wrote that Sushant will be’burning in our hearts forever’, hoping he was 'at peace', as he demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death. Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant will be missed dearly.

#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020

You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/a182l736Hx — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 22, 2020

READ: Subramanian Swamy Leads #Candle4SSR Movement Demanding Justice For Sushant, Others Join

Actor Meera Chopra prayed for Sushant’s soul and stated that it was still hard for her to accept that he was no more. Using the hashtag, she hoped justice prevailed.

May your soul rest in peace. This is for you #SushantSinghRajput my heart still refuses to accept that you are no more. Hope justice prevails! #Candles4SSR pic.twitter.com/wLuCMYYuZc — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 22, 2020

Sushant’s former co-star and girlfriend Ankita Lokhade also performed the gesture and sent him 'hope, prayers and strength' and adding, 'keep smiling.'

HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!!



Keep smiling



wherever you are😊 pic.twitter.com/c7MZci4yJ6 — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 22, 2020

The hashtag was initiated by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, the lawyer who has been appointed by Dr Subramanian Swamy to look into the scope of a CBI probe into the case. He termed it as 'world's No 1 digital protest for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.' Dr Swamy too joined the movement by lighting the lamp, as he spoke to Republic TV, urging the need for the film industry to be ‘cleansed’ and that pinning the blame only on Sushant was ‘unacceptable.’

READ: Kangana Ranaut 'wants To Record Statement' In Sushant's Case, No Official Summon Received

READ: Sushant Case: Subramanian Swamy Answers 'how Much Time For Justice?', Team Kangana Agrees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.