Last Updated:

#Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut Backs 'digital Protest For Justice' For Sushant, Others Join

As #Candle4SSR trended on social media, Kangana Ranaut backed the 'digital protest for justice' for Sushant Singh Rajput and other stars also joined in.

Written By
Joel Kurian
#Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut backs 'digital protest for justice' for Sushant, others join

The nation had united and lit lamps, candles and torches in April when the battle against COVID-19 had just started. Though on a much smaller scale, many citizens across the nation performed the same gesture, this time for Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same manner, many celebrities had joined the movement then, the stars participated in seeking ‘justice’ and paid tribute to the actor, who passed away last month.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

Kangana Ranaut, who has been among the most prominent names to raise her voice against the big names, lit a candle for Sushant. The actress’ team shared the picture from her hometown Manali, while using the trending hashtag.

Here’s the post 

The Suman family, Shekhar Suman, wife Alka and son Adhyayan also joined the movement and lit lamps for Sushant. 

Adhyayan wrote that Sushant will be’burning in our hearts forever’, hoping he was 'at peace', as he demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death. Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant will be missed dearly. 

READ: Subramanian Swamy Leads #Candle4SSR Movement Demanding Justice For Sushant, Others Join

Actor Meera Chopra prayed for Sushant’s soul and stated that it was still hard for her to accept that he was no more. Using the hashtag, she hoped justice prevailed.

Sushant’s former co-star and girlfriend Ankita Lokhade also performed the gesture and sent him 'hope, prayers and strength' and adding, 'keep smiling.'

The hashtag was initiated by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, the lawyer who has been appointed by Dr Subramanian Swamy to look into the scope of a CBI probe into the case. He termed it as 'world's No 1 digital protest for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.' Dr Swamy too joined the movement by lighting the lamp, as he spoke to Republic TV, urging the need for the film industry to be ‘cleansed’ and that pinning the blame only on Sushant was ‘unacceptable.’

READ: Kangana Ranaut 'wants To Record Statement' In Sushant's Case, No Official Summon Received

READ: Sushant Case: Subramanian Swamy Answers 'how Much Time For Justice?', Team Kangana Agrees

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all