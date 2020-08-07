Ekta Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s First Scene From His Show, Fans Get Nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her social media to share the first scene of Sushant Singh Rajput from his debut TV show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. The late actor had made his debut in the world of showbiz from this show before he had got his big break in Pavitra Rishta. As the TV Czarina shared the first scene of the Dil Bechara actor with an emotional post, some fans also became nostalgic with the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's first scene as Preet Juneja

Talking about the first scene of the actor, the video had Sushant being introduced on the show as he can be seen lying on a top of a car. He can be seen sporting a yellow jacket attire along with blue jeans and a colorful bandana. He can be seen holding a peacock feather in his hand, his entry as Preet Juneja on the show is marked by showing some parallel scenes of his co-star Harshad Chopra getting hurt on a football field.

The very next scene has Sushant donning a jersey for a football match. He arrives at the field and removes the bloodstains on Harshad's arms and helps him to get up. They can then be seen playing an intense football match on the field opposite the rival team while their family members pray for their victory. Sushant's very first scene showcases him in his most confident and determined form.

Ekta Kapoor wrote Sushant was meant for bigger things

Ekta also had a heartfelt caption while sharing the first scene of the Chhichhore actor. She stated that she shared the scene as many people were asking her about the late actor's very first scene on TV. She called the scene as his first on television and called it a part of Kis Desh Main Hain Mera Dil.

The producer wrote that Sushant was the second lead on the show but she knew that he was meant for greater things and that he went on to achieve just that. She then went on to pray for his soul. Some of the fans were quick to leave some comments, thanking her for making them relive the memory of the actor's first scene on TV. Take a look at the video shared by Ekta and the fans' reaction to it.

