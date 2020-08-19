'Supernatural' Final 7 Episodes To Premiere On The CW From October 8; Read Details Here

The end for the American dark fantasy television series 'Supernatural' is near. The time has come for the masses to bid adieu to this Eric Kripke show, which first premiered in 2005. On Monday, The CW announced that the series will return with its final seven episodes in October and its finale episode will air in November 2020. The network also revealed that the 'finale special' episode is titled 'Supernatural: The Long Road Home'.

Supernatural's finale episode date revealed

The makers of Supernatural took to their official Instagram handle to share the release date of its final episodes. The series, which was supposed to end in May this year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it has been revealed that the final seven episodes of the dark fantasy series will return on The CW from October 8.

Sharing the news on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "Their final journey continues. The final 7 episodes of #Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 8! Stream next day free only on The CW".

As the show returns from October 8, it means that its finale episode will air on Thursday, November 19. The television network further revealed that the finale episode of Supernatural will begin at 9 pm, comprising an hour-long episode titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

Later, the makers also shared a video of Supernatural's leading actors, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, on their Instagram handle. In the video, while Jensen directly addressed the fans and said, "You've waited long enough", Jared announced saying, "The final season of Supernatural continues on Thursday, October 8". Watch the video below:

According to a report by Deadline, the shoot of two more episodes of Supernatural was pending as well as a lot of post-production to work on before the shoot was stalled in March. Later, the portal had revealed that the shoot of the final two episodes was set to go on floors by August 18, but no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

Meanwhile, in addition to announcing Supernatural's return, the CW also announced the release dates for the premiere of Pandora's season 2, the debut date of Swamp Thing, as well at the premiere of The Outpost's season 3.

