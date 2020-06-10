Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 With Cult Character; OG 'Komolika' Erupts In Laughter

The year 2020 has taken a huge toll on mankind. From coronavirus pandemic, cyclones, wildfire, 2020 continues to have a string of unpleasant happenings. Famous producer Ekta Kapoor was seen striking a hilarious pun about the year 2020 which has left fans in splits. Ekta compared the year with one of her prominent characters from her hit television series

Ekta Kapoor compares 2020 with Komolika

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Shares Favourite ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ Shayari, Pearl V Puri Goes 'wah Wah'

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a picture that had “If 2020 was a person, it would be Komolika” written in bold. The reason for the comparison being Komolika’s character was that of a vamp who always takes revenge and plots problems in other’s life. Originally, the role of Komolika was essayed by Urvashi Dholakia in the original 2001 version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The vamp role essayed by her soon became a cult character as the popularity of the show increased. Upon seeing Ekta Kapoor’s post, Urvashi Dholakia couldn’t control but burst out in laughter.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor's IG Handle Proves That She Is Obsessed With Black And White Pictures

Ekta Kapoor’s pun has taken social media by storm. Many celebrities have flooded the post with laughing emoticons. While Arjun Bijlani laughed on the post, actor Kushal Tandon tagged Hina Khan. For the unversed, Hina Khan essayed the role of Komolika in the reboot version of the show prior to Aama Shariff. Other celebrities who joined the bandwagon were Prince Narula, Pooja Bannerjee and more. Have a look at it here:

Celebrity reactions on Ekta Kapoor’s post:

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Gives ‘digital Darshan’ Of Mumbai's Famed Siddhivinayak Temple To Her Fans

The original version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a massive hit as its lead character Prerna and Anurag received tremendous love from the audiences. The lead roles were essayed by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. The reboot version of the television series features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead role. Hina Khan, at first, essayed the vamp role of Komolika in the series. However, mid-way the actor made an exit from the show and Aamna Sharif was then roped by the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to play Komolika. The plot of the show features the love story Anurag and Prerna who are forced to go through several trials of life to be together.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Made Her Debut As A Film Producer With THIS Govinda-Sushmita Sen Starrer

(Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor Instagram & Still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.