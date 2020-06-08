Celebs term threats against Ekta Kapoor 'unacceptable' as she reacts to series controversy

Celebrities of the Film and Television industry came out in support of Ekta Kapoor after she broke her silence on the controversy involving her web series XXX: Uncensored 2. The producer had revealed that she had deleted the sex scene involving the character of an Armyman’s wife and her extramarital affair and use of the soldier’s uniform in it, that had sparked outrage. However, she also claimed that she and her family were being subjected to rape threats by netizens, while also taking a dig at Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau, who has been at the forefront of this controversy, something she refused to be put up with.

Celebs condemn threats

As per reports, Makdee actor Shweta Basu Prasad and many others condemned the outrage againt Ekta. Shweta termed the threats against Ekta as ‘wrong’ and added that no one had the right to say anything that supersedes the law. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Saumya Tandon was quoted as saying that everyone had the right to reject any content, that they might find offensive. However, she said making such threats was ‘appalling’ and ‘unacceptable.’

Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin also supported Ekta and praised the producer for entertaining audiences with numerous films and shows for many years. She said one incident shouldn’t change people’s perception about her and that any controversy should be resolved ‘peacefully.’

TV actor Sharad Malhotra also termed the threats against her as ‘unacceptable’ and that the incident needs to be resolved ‘amicably’. He added that judging her over one incident was ‘wrong.’

Iqbal Khan hit out at the ‘keyboard soldiers’ for attacking people ‘from their hideouts’ and called them a ‘bunch of losers.’ The actor felt the issue had to be resolved without getting abusive. Calling Ekta a ‘strong-headed woman’ while hailing her line-up of content for many years in a ‘man’s world’, he trusted her to come out of it.

Meanwhile, another First Information Report was filed against Ekta in Madhya Pradesh over the controversial content on the show. As per reports, an FIR in Hyderabad filed earlier was quashed. Another complaint was filed by the Martyrs’ Family Welfare Association in Gurugram.

Hindustani Bhau, who had lodged a complaint against the AltBalaji founder, at a Mumbai police station, has also sent her a legal notice, asking her to apologise to the Indian Army, pay Rs 100 crore in damages to the Indian Government and pull down the episode.

