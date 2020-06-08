Ekta Kapoor Visits Siddhivinayak Temple & Takes 'darshan From Outside' On 45th Birthday

Recently, Balaji Telefilms owner Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday on June 7, 2020. Ekta Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration as she posted numerous short videos and photos on the story session of her social media handle. In two videos of her story session, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she visited Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of her birthday and took darshan from outside.

Ekta Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak temple

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor shot two videos capturing the Siddhivinayak temple. Both the videos featured the entry gate of Siddhivinayak. In one of the videos, a TV screen was visible, which was streaming the live darshan. Meanwhile, adding a caption to the second video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, 'darshan from outside' with heart and joined hand emoticons.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday

Apart from seeking blessings, Ekta Kapoor also received heartwarming wishes from her industry peers. B-town celebs such as Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among many others, wrote wishes for her. On the other side, popular TV faces including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani, and Hina Khan, among many others, took to their social media handle to wish the producer.

Along with this, she also received a special gift from the lead cast of her serial Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Actor-politician Smriti Irani, who is among Ekta’s best friends. She shared a ten-minute video on her Instagram account and wrote, "#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor. Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor..”

In the video, Smriti said, "The star cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has come together after so many years so that they could wish you a happy birthday. We are those people who perhaps bought our first houses and cars because of you. We reunited because we love you." The video ended with special messages from Ekta Kapoor's family. Her mother Shobha Kapoor, father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar Kapoor and son Ravie were also featured in the video. As Ekta felt overwhelmed by the gesture, she commented, “This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuu!” Watch the video below:

