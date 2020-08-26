Sushant Case: AIIMS Sends Guidelines For 'homicide' Investigation, 25 Questions To CBI

Furthering their probe into an alleged 'homicide angle' with regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, AIIMS on Wednesday sent a detailed list of 25 questions to CBI on the crime scene along with a set of guidelines to help the Central agency conduct the 'homicide' investigation. This comes a day after the AIIMS team while reexamining the reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death raised a possible 'homicide angle' to his death.

AIIMS constitute expert panel

As the CBI took over the case, sources informed that the investigation agency questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. The CBI then wrote a letter to the AIIMS medical board asking them to constitute a panel to look into the events leading to the late actor's death. A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS following the CBI's request.

The expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one used by later actor to hang himself along with his medical reports. The AIIMS panel will also look into circumstantial evidence and have asked for collateral evidence.

Republic TV accesses 12 leads on AIIMS forensic panel's first sitting

Meanwhile, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed 12 leads from AIIMS forensic panel's first sitting, which raises a number of questions and doubts related to the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

1. CBI team requests AIIMS expert to visit Mumbai

2. Medical report made by AIIMS forensic expert

3. Panel seeks autopsy, viscera, inquest papers

4: Dr Sudhir Gupta requests more documents for analysis

5: CBI asks AIIMS panel if specific line of probe required

6: AIIMS forensic head keen on probing homicide angle

7: 25 questions given by AIIMS panel on crime scene report

8: AIIMS panel seeks every evidence in the case so far

9: sellotape or anything hanging on the cloth sought

10: experts seek details of everything that was in room

11: AIIMS panel asks for all collateral evidence to be given

12: Circumstantial evidence to be probed by AIIMS panel

