In Sushant Case, NCB To Discuss ED Reference To Rhea Chakraborty-Narcotics Angle & Chats

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources informed that the agency has evidence of Rhea Chakraborty dealing in narcotics, senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will meet on Wednesday in Delhi. Sources said that they will discuss the ED reference to narcotics with respect to the WhatsApp chats of accused Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sources also informed that the NCB will look into the suspected links of Rhea with drug dealers and investigate into any alleged dealings relating to banned substances and narcotics. Moreover, parallel to this, the ED has summoned Jaya Saha, who allegedly exchanged messages with Rhea in late 2019 wherein she advised "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in".

This comes even as Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde refuted allegations on Rhea using narcotics. Issuing a statement, Rhea's lawyer said that Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime and she is ready for a blood test any time. In a sensational update on Tuesday, it came to light that the agency is inquiring into the use of narcotics by Rhea Chakraborty and has informed the CBI about the same.

The ED is probing into the financial angle of the case and it has also shared the data dump analysis with the CBI on Monday. It is clear that the agencies investigating the death case of Sushant are taking the angle into serious consideration along with the homicide angle that has been raised by the AIIMS panel which is reexamining the autopsy, viscera and other reports related to the actor's death.

READ | Sushant case AIIMS panel keen on probing homicide angle; 12 stunning leads accessed

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

The CBI is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said, even hinting that she may be arrested. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

READ | ED shares evidence of Rhea Chakraborty using & dealing in narcotics with CBI's Sushant SIT

ED's probe against Rhea

The ED has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case before the CBI entered the fray after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources, Rhea hasn't been able to adequately match her expenses and investments with her income. A number of the others being spoken to by the CBI have also earlier been interrogated by the ED. On Day 6 of the CBI's probe in Mumbai on Wednesday, Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Siddharth Pithani once again arrived at the CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Issues Statement

READ | CBI's Sushant Probe LIVE Updates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.