'Sushant's Autopsy Delayed So Poison Dissolves', Ventures Dr Swamy Amid Discrepancies

As the CBI furthers its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that the 'diabolical mentality of the killers' was slowly being revealed.

Comparing Sushant's probe to the Sunanda Pushkar case, Swamy stated that the real giveaway in the case could have been found in Sushant's stomach during the autopsy. He alleged that Sushant's autopsy, however, was forcibly delayed by the authorities so that the alleged poison in his stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids. In line with the 'poison theory,' Swamy questioned the meeting between Sushant and an alleged Dubai-based drug dealer on the day of his death, further raising suspicions.

Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

AIIMS to re-examine autopsy report

As the CBI took over the case, sources informed that the investigation agency questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. The CBI has written a letter to the AIIMS medical board asking them to constitute a panel to look into the events leading to the late actor's death. A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS following the CBI's request.

AIIMS has also asked the CBI to provide all the reports related to Sushant's death including the forensic report, the autopsy report, the viscera report, all original photographs, and video footage, inquest papers and other reports from the crime scene.

Mortuary attendant stung by Republic

Last week, the mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was performed, had stated that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.'

