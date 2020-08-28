In Sushant Case, Now AIIMS Team To Fly To Mumbai And Question Doctors Over His Autopsy

A team of forensic experts from the AIIMS panel constituted to help the CBI probe into the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput will be flying to Mumbai to counter-question the Mumbai doctors who had conducted the late actor's post mortem.

Sources revealed that the AIIMS panel told CBI that they will have to speak to the Mumbai doctors who had conducted Sushant's post-mortem for some clarification. Earlier, the team was expected to submit its findings on Friday; however, some doubts needed to be addressed following which AIIMS has decided to send a team to Mumbai on August 31.

AIIMS panel probing all angles

Last week AIIMS forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the team into the probe said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. T he team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached the forensic department of the AIIMS on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. This happened after the investigation agency raised doubts on the autopsy report of the late actor revealing that the doctors at Cooper Hospital had 'failed to give substantial answers' to the CBI's questions. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has also raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

