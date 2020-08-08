Air India Plane Crash: Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan Offer Condolences To Victims' Families

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on August 8 took to the story session of her social media handle to express her grief over the death of people in the Air India flight crash in Kerala. Alia Bhatt's note in the story read, "This is such an unimaginable tragedy.. To all the families, friends and loved ones who have impacted by the Air India crash you have my deepest condolences (sic)". She also added two praying hand emoticons to her note. Scroll down to have a look at Alia Bhatt's recent Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt's note on Air India Crash tragedy

On the other side, actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a post to mourn over the tragedy that happened in Kozhikode, Kerala. Her post read, "Heartbreaking News... Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in #AirIndianCrash at Kozhikode (sic)". In the note, Soha Ali Khan also spoke about late captain Deepak Sathe and praised him for his timely decision that saved many lives.

Not only Alia Bhatt and Soha Ali Khan, but many other celebrities took to their social media handle to express shock and extended prayers for the well being of the families. Actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Dulqueer Salmaan, and Adnan Sami, are a few to name. On the other side, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma along with former player Sachin Tendulkar also prayed for the well-being of the families of everyone affected in the crash.

Details of Air India flight crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skided off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 190 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

(With Inputs from PTI)

