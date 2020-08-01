Nimrat Kaur Talks About Nepotism, Says 'didn't Lose Projects Because Of A Star Kid'

Nimrat Kaur's performance in films like The Lunchbox, Airlift and international TV series like Homeland and Wayward Pines has been appreciated by the audience. Like many outsiders, Nimrat Kaur too had started her career in the film industry from scratch. Read on to know the actor's perspective on the current ongoing nepotism debate.

ALSO READ| Nimrat Kaur Wishes Sonu Sood On His Birthday, Thanks Him For Helping Her Out; See Post

Nimrat Kaur's take on nepotism in Bollywood

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, the debate on nepotism in Bollywood started and its link to the unfortunate passing away of the actor. However, Nimrat Kaur, in an interview with a media portal, stated that she wouldn’t prefer to talk about the sudden demise of the actor and link it to anything to cause a larger debate as this is a difficult time for Sushant’s friends and family and moreover no one knows what was actually going on with him.

When she was asked about the nepotism from a viewpoint of an outsider, she acknowledged that there has always been nepotism in the film industry and its been going for a long time. But she also accepted the fact that in any profession, people naturally want their kids to follow their footsteps. The actor also added that her father was an army officer and if she had pursued the career then she would have been at the receiving end of the criticism of nepotism.

She added that one doesn’t lose a project every time a star kid is roped in as there are many other reasons that one accepts a project. The star kids also have their set of struggles. She added how she was rejected many times for ad films, but she made her way step by step. So it would be unfair to connect everything to nepotism as she herself as declined many offers that have come her way.

ALSO READ| Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Features In The Academy's Video Of 'hope'; Celebs Pour In Love

Nimrat Kaur's movies

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama film Airlift in the role of his wife. She also featured in the recently concluded eighth and final season of the American spy thriller drama series Homeland as Tasneem Qureshi.

ALSO READ| 'You Came Running To Seek Counsel From Bhatt Saab...': Post By Rhea's Friend Surfaces

ALSO READ| Nimrat Kaur Misses Out On Emmy 2020 Nominations, Says 'the Show Must Go On'

Promo Image courtesy: Nimrat Kaur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.